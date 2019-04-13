|
|
Jeanette C. Burke, nee Glatz; Age 79; Beloved wife of the William P. Burke Sr. Loving mother of William Jr. (Ann-Marie) Burke, Laura (Robert) Knight, and the late Lynne Burke; Grandma Jean of Sarah, Claire, Connor, Will, and Andrew; Dear sister of the late Joanne (late Harold) Schneider; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, Mass 11:00 a.m., 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, Il 60453; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 13, 2019