Jeanette V. Kumler (nee Zompetta)-Beloved mother of Laura (Robert) Maniaci, Tony (Patty), and Jeff (Amy); proud and cherished grandmother of Ryan, Gina, Cara, Christian, and Sophia; great grandmother of Ariella, Sienna, and Enzo; dear sister of the late Philomena Kindhart and Matilda Zompetta; dear friend of Nancy Dobosz. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, service at 11:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019