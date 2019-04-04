Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Kumler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Kumler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanette Kumler Obituary
Jeanette V. Kumler (nee Zompetta)-Beloved mother of Laura (Robert) Maniaci, Tony (Patty), and Jeff (Amy); proud and cherished grandmother of Ryan, Gina, Cara, Christian, and Sophia; great grandmother of Ariella, Sienna, and Enzo; dear sister of the late Philomena Kindhart and Matilda Zompetta; dear friend of Nancy Dobosz. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, service at 11:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now