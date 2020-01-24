Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:15 AM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Lewandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Lewandowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Lewandowski Obituary
Jeanette Lewandowski, age 89, passed away peacefully January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Lewandowski; Loving mother of Anette (James) Pultorak, Fred (Katherine), David (Silvia), and the late Diane (Steve) Crifase; Devoted aunt of Susan; Cherished grandmother of Mark (Klaudia), Michael (Laura), Frances (Jay), Michael, Anthony, Peter, Avery, and Nolan; Dear great grandmother of Maraya and Nevada. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave, Chicago. Funeral Service 9:15 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 from the funeral home to St. Monica Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org/donate, would be greatly appreciated. For more Info 773-545-3800 or visit Jeanette's memorial at www.MuyzkaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -