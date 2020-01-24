|
Jeanette Lewandowski, age 89, passed away peacefully January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Lewandowski; Loving mother of Anette (James) Pultorak, Fred (Katherine), David (Silvia), and the late Diane (Steve) Crifase; Devoted aunt of Susan; Cherished grandmother of Mark (Klaudia), Michael (Laura), Frances (Jay), Michael, Anthony, Peter, Avery, and Nolan; Dear great grandmother of Maraya and Nevada. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave, Chicago. Funeral Service 9:15 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 from the funeral home to St. Monica Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org/donate, would be greatly appreciated. For more Info 773-545-3800 or visit Jeanette's memorial at www.MuyzkaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020