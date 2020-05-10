(nee McKenna). Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. "Packy" Shalloo. Loving mother of Thomas, Michael (Rose), Elizabeth (Stephen) Benson, and the late Patrick. Proud grandmother of Jean, Joseph, Stephen, Kayla, and Macy. Dear sister of Elizabeth (late James) McCue, late Margaret (late James "Skip") Wright, and late Patrick McKenna. Fond sister-in-law of the late Anne (late Peter) Kelly, late Margaret (late Jack) Webber, late James (late Dolores) Shalloo, late Therese (late Bob) O'Neil, late Mary (late Bill) Galante, and late Mary Therese Shalloo. Cherished fun loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Proud owner of Wide World Travel in Beverly for 40+ years. Services and interment private; a memorial will be held at a future date to celebrate Jeanette's life. The family has requested that you please leave a memory for them on Jeanette's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.