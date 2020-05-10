Jeanette M. Shalloo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee McKenna). Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. "Packy" Shalloo. Loving mother of Thomas, Michael (Rose), Elizabeth (Stephen) Benson, and the late Patrick. Proud grandmother of Jean, Joseph, Stephen, Kayla, and Macy. Dear sister of Elizabeth (late James) McCue, late Margaret (late James "Skip") Wright, and late Patrick McKenna. Fond sister-in-law of the late Anne (late Peter) Kelly, late Margaret (late Jack) Webber, late James (late Dolores) Shalloo, late Therese (late Bob) O'Neil, late Mary (late Bill) Galante, and late Mary Therese Shalloo. Cherished fun loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Proud owner of Wide World Travel in Beverly for 40+ years. Services and interment private; a memorial will be held at a future date to celebrate Jeanette's life. The family has requested that you please leave a memory for them on Jeanette's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Jeanette was such a fun Aunt, always laughing and bubbly! Such a wonderful Wife and mother. It was alway so fun going to your house because it was always full of love and laughter, and Packys delicious ham!
Peggy Ferguson
Family
May 8, 2020
My lovely Godmother gave me a medal for my First Communion. I wore it everyday as a young girl. A few years ago I gifted to my Goddaughter on her First Communion. Condolences to the family.
Jeanne Tesch
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved