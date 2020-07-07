1/
Jeanette M. Stolfa
1929 - 2020
Jeanette M. Stolfa, nee Scarno, of Westchester, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Stolfa, former wife of the late Arthur N. Kristufek; loving mother of Art (Barb Wallace) Kristufek; proud grandmother of Trevor Kowalke; great-grandmother of Natalie Kowalke; dearest friend of Margaret Lebensorger. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
