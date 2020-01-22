|
Dr. Jeanette N. Israel, M.D. nee Nemecek, age 75, January 20, 2020. Beloved wife of George S. Israel and devoted mother of Rachel Israel. Daughter of the late Joseph and Jeannette Nemecek, sister of the late Joseph Nemecek Jr. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 10:00 a.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Internment Beth Shalom Section of the Naperville Cemetery. Dr. Israel was a graduate of the University of Illinois, and the Chicago Medical School, was a member of the American Society of Human Genetics, American College of Medical Genetics and the American Academy of Pediatrics. She was on staff at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Edward, Good Samaritan, Rush Presbyterian and Christ Hospitals She was Director of Genetics at Christ Hospital upon retiring in 2017. She was frequently listed in Chicago Magazine's list of top physicians in genetics. She loved Corgi dogs, hot air ballooning and flowers. Memorials to the . Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St, 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020