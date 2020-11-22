1/1
Jeanette Rose Altschul
Jeanette Rose Altschul, nee Bernstein, age 93, retired registrar for the Chicago Public Schools, beloved wife of the late Leonard Altschul; loving mother of Ken (Marla) Altschul, Jodee Levy, and Alan Altschul; adored Bubba of Lance (Emily) Altschul, Sydni (Tom) Popek, Joshua, Amanda, and Jordan Levy, Jada and Jasmine Altschul; proud Great Bubba of Ava and Jaxon; devoted daughter of the late Morris and the late Kate Bernstein; dear sister of the late Mike (late Beulah) Bernstein, late Esther (late Joe) Pfingst, late Micky (late Morrie) Charnekar, late Edyth (late Gene) Porges, and late Raymond (late Irene) Bernstein; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Jeanette was an avid bowler and loved to dance. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Monday 1:30 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Jeanette's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions to City of Hope, www.cityofhope.org or Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 19, 2020
I love you Bubba and I'll miss you!!!!
Sydni
Grandchild
