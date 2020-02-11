|
|
Jeanie C. Juvancic, nee Collins, of Westchester, age 69. Beloved wife of Bill; loving mother of Julie and Jim; dear sister of Sue Collins, Julie Saltz, Jim Collins, Pat Collins, Terry Collins and the late Peg Collins; cherished daughter of the late James and Gloria Collins; daughter-in-law of William (the late Helen) Juvancic. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Infant Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanie's name to her daughter Julie's school at donate.mygiantsteps.org would be appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020