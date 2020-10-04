Jeanine Conroy, nee Branick, age 84, of Elmhurst; beloved wife of Peter; loving mother of Peter (LuAnn), Mary (Dale) Showers and Anne (Robert) Peachey; proud grandmother of Megan (Ernesto) Enriquez, Peter (Monica) Conroy, Daniel (Lauren) Showers, Kate (Matthew) Byrd, Robert, James (Erin) and Colleen Peachey; cherished great-grandmother of Alec, Shane, Finn, Cal, Maryn and Della; dear sister of 8; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will gather at Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to IC Catholic Prep, 217 Cottage Hill Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. Live streaming of the funeral Mass will be available through the funeral home website. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com