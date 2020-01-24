Home

Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Jeanine E. DiCicco Obituary
Jeanine E. DiCicco, age 84; beloved wife of Leonard R., Sr.; loving mother of Leonard R., Jr. (Sheryl), Lovice (Mark) Schmitz, Nancy (Bruce) Koop, Katie (James) Karin, Karmin, and the late Karen; cherished grandmother of 10; devoted great-grandmother of 15: fond sister of Earl Jr. Jarvis and Jackie (Mike) DeLarco. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10 am until time of funeral service 1 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Interment Wheeling Township Cemetery. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
