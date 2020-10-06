1/
Jeanine K. Muzik, nee Allison age 63 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of Andrew Muzik; dear sister of Jennifer (Dale) Link; aunt of Jeffrey Link; great aunt of Ryan and Lily Link; daughter of the late Hugh Allison and the late Doris Allison, nee Melvin. Visitation Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services 9445 W. 31st Street Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Private. All State and Federal Covid – Recommendations & Guidelines are followed. All guests (maximum of 50 at a time) entering the building must wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com. If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o Jeanine K. Muzik Family. We will gladly forward it on to the Family.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
