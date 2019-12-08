|
Jeanine T. Briatta, nee Rosinia, of Huntley formerly of Chicago, age 83. Beloved wife of John A. Briatta; loving mother of Joseph (Elena) Briatta and Johnna (Matt) Parr; proud grandmother of David, Nicole, Joseph, Sabrina, Monica, Katrina, Michael and Antonio; great-grandmother of Austin, Giana, Cody and Emma; dear sister of the late Michael Rosinia; proud aunt of many. A Celebration of Jeanine's Life will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at 21 Spinning Wheel Rd., Hinsdale, IL 60521. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019