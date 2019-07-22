Home

Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
West Dundee, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
West Dundee, IL
Jeanne A. Lynam


1940 - 2019
Jeanne A. Lynam Obituary
Jeanne A. Lynam, age 78, of East Dundee. Beloved wife for 39 years of the late Thomas J. Loving mother of Dan, Jeff(Ruth), Rich, Julie and Joe Lynam. Dearest grandmother of Elizabeth ( Tim) Konn and Stephanie Bebout. Great Grandmother of Gweneth & Isabelle. Fond sister of Mark(Pam) Dennis (the late Lynn) Johnson and the late Nancy Jelen. Family and friends will meet for a Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass.

To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee ( 847)426-3436
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019
