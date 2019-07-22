|
Jeanne A. Lynam, age 78, of East Dundee. Beloved wife for 39 years of the late Thomas J. Loving mother of Dan, Jeff(Ruth), Rich, Julie and Joe Lynam. Dearest grandmother of Elizabeth ( Tim) Konn and Stephanie Bebout. Great Grandmother of Gweneth & Isabelle. Fond sister of Mark(Pam) Dennis (the late Lynn) Johnson and the late Nancy Jelen. Family and friends will meet for a Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019