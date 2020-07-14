Jeanne A. Velo nee Felice, age 102, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday July 12, 2020. Jeanne was a longtime Flossmoor resident and matriarch of a five generation family. Wife of the late Dominick. Mother of Monsignor Kenneth Velo, Robert (Gail) Velo and the late Barbara (late Richard) Fordon. Grandmother of Richard (Julie) Fordon, Brian (Kristin) Fordon, Barbara (Thomas) Haggerty, John (Megan) Fordon, Mark (Lori) Fordon, Daniel Fordon, Robert Velo and Brian (Robin) Velo. Great-grandmother of 22 and great-great grandmother of 2. Sister of Ada Krusinski and the late Alba Felice and Brunie Courtney. Received excellent care and compassion from Dana, Patti, Sue and Judy. Committal Service and Entombment will be on Friday July 17th, St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 87th St. & S. Hamlin Ave., Evergreen Park, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanne's name to Big Shoulders Fund, 212 W. Van Buren St., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60607 or www.bigshouldersfund.org
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanne's name to Big Shoulders Fund, 212 W. Van Buren St., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60607 or www.bigshouldersfund.org, would be appreciated by the Velo family.
