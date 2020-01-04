|
|
Jeanne Marie Brandson ne Manade of Hoffman Estates. Funeral mass will be held at 10am Friday, January 10, 2020, at St Raymond de Peñafort Church 301 S. I-Oka Mount Prospect, IL. Visitation at 9am Friday, January 10, at St Raymond Church prior to the mass.
Born on June 9, 1924, in Baton Rouge, LA., daughter of Edward and Jean Manade ne McKenna. She passed peacefully on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the age of 95. Worked for the U.S. Government in the aftermath of WWII, 1945-1946, stationed in Germany, Alaska, and San Francisco. Married on June 18, 1954, in Chicago, loving wife of Michael Brandson "Mile Pecenkovic" for 46 years until his death in 2001. Together with her husband she was co-owner and CFO of Branko Corporation, Bristol, WI, before retiring in 2000. She lived in Mt. Prospect, IL and was an active member of St Raymond's parish for approximately 50 years, before moving to Charter Senior Living in Hoffman Estates. Caring sister to Jeannette Lyons, and sister-in-law Pat Manade, and her late siblings Robert (Pat) Manade, Edward (Pat) Manade and Grace (Ben) Zmuda. Proud mother to Michael (Sheila) Brandson, and Karen (Frank) Colasuono. Energetic Yaya to Mila and Max Brandson, Carly, Matthew, and Caysie Colasuono. Wise and caring Aunt Jeannie to many nieces and nephews. A good friend to many, including the late Lucille Giessinger, all at St Raymond's, and her friends and caregivers from Charter Senior Living.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020