|
|
Jeanine C. Marino nee: Scrimali; Beloved wife of Robert Jr.; Dear sister of Peter Scrimali. Dear aunt of Amanda and Stephen; Dear sister in-law of Joseph (Karen) and Philip. Funeral Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Ralph Massey Funeral Director. 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd). to St. Julian Eymard Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Please omit flowers. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020