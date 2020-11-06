Jeanne C. Rappel, age 88, of Oak Park, formerly of Northfield, IL and Seabrook Island, SC; beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Rappel; loving mother of Suzanne, Kathleen (Jeff) Kline and Daniel (Lisa) Rappel; cherished Nana of Gabriel, Adrian, Malachy and Delia, Thomas and Olivia, and Ella, Jonas and Wyatt. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Giles Church in Oak Park (due to COVID-19 restrictions, please reach out to a family member if you wish to attend). Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alcoholics Anonymous (chicagoaa.org
) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com
or 708-383-3191