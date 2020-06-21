Jeanne C. Walsh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne C. Walsh, age 88, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late James J.; loving mother of Mary (David Crossett), James (Kathleen), Joseph (Marina Bressler), Helen, Anne (Robert Barefield), Patricia (Keith Iverson), Michael (Allison) and Suzanne Walsh; cherished 'Gram' of Matthew (Julie Blaisdell) and Claire (Joe Andrews) Crossett, Mary Kate (Michael) Keppler, Meghan and Sheila Walsh and Anne (Christopher) Freeman, Hannah (Daniel Dodge) Walsh, Suzanne Walsh, Nathanial and Alyssa Bressler, Rose (Klaudius) Heda, David (Lisa Fisherkeller) and Mark (Megan Ammer) Barefield, Emily and Rachel Iverson, and Michael, Jack and Brooke Walsh, and the late Helen Crossett; great-grandmother of Luca, Charlie, Maisie, Wesley, Frannie and Gretchen; dear sister of Clare (the late Richard) Cronin and Joseph (Diane) Cusack and the late Thomas (Joan) and John (Mary Louise) Cusack; fond sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt of many. A private mass was held at St. Giles Church in Oak Park followed by interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia (misericordia.com) or Southern Poverty Law Center (donate.splcenter.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Walsh and all her family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved