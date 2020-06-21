Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Walsh and all her family and friends.
Jeanne C. Walsh, age 88, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late James J.; loving mother of Mary (David Crossett), James (Kathleen), Joseph (Marina Bressler), Helen, Anne (Robert Barefield), Patricia (Keith Iverson), Michael (Allison) and Suzanne Walsh; cherished 'Gram' of Matthew (Julie Blaisdell) and Claire (Joe Andrews) Crossett, Mary Kate (Michael) Keppler, Meghan and Sheila Walsh and Anne (Christopher) Freeman, Hannah (Daniel Dodge) Walsh, Suzanne Walsh, Nathanial and Alyssa Bressler, Rose (Klaudius) Heda, David (Lisa Fisherkeller) and Mark (Megan Ammer) Barefield, Emily and Rachel Iverson, and Michael, Jack and Brooke Walsh, and the late Helen Crossett; great-grandmother of Luca, Charlie, Maisie, Wesley, Frannie and Gretchen; dear sister of Clare (the late Richard) Cronin and Joseph (Diane) Cusack and the late Thomas (Joan) and John (Mary Louise) Cusack; fond sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt of many. A private mass was held at St. Giles Church in Oak Park followed by interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia (misericordia.com) or Southern Poverty Law Center (donate.splcenter.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.