Jeanne died on December 29, 2018, age 86, at her home in Albany Park, Chicago. She was predeceased by her parents Herman James and Marguerite Carroll Holle. Her only sibling Robert (Bob) Holle died in 2007 at his home on Cape Cod. She is survived by nieces Elizabeth Carroll Holle, and her son Mason, and Sarah Holle Wood, and her children Conor and Hannah. The family wishes to thank Jeanne's caregivers and neighbors. People who knew Jeanne are invited to share pictures and memories on her Facebook Group page. Please visit www.skajafuneralhomes.com for the complete obituary and FB address.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019