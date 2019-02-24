Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Jeanne Holle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Holle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Carroll Holle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne Carroll Holle Obituary
Jeanne died on December 29, 2018, age 86, at her home in Albany Park, Chicago. She was predeceased by her parents Herman James and Marguerite Carroll Holle. Her only sibling Robert (Bob) Holle died in 2007 at his home on Cape Cod. She is survived by nieces Elizabeth Carroll Holle, and her son Mason, and Sarah Holle Wood, and her children Conor and Hannah. The family wishes to thank Jeanne's caregivers and neighbors. People who knew Jeanne are invited to share pictures and memories on her Facebook Group page. Please visit www.skajafuneralhomes.com for the complete obituary and FB address.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now