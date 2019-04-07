|
Jeanne Costa Nee Kolkau. Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Frank Costa Sr., Loving and Proud Mother of Joseph and Frank, Dear Sister of Peggie (John) Wise, Paul (Terry) Kolkau, and Michael Kolkau, Loving Aunt, Sister in Law, Cousin, and friend of many. Funeral Services Tuesday 9am at Carbonara Funeral Home 1515 N. 25th Ave Melrose Park, Il to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church; Mass 10am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Visitation Monday 3-9pm. Please omit flowers. Visit Jeanne's Tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019