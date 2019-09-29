|
Jeanne Doolittle, a 56-year resident of Park Ridge, peacefully left us last Sunday at The Moorings of Arlington Heights. She was an amazing Mom, Aunt, Grandma, and friend, who knew about love and joy. Entering her home was like joining an openhearted, delightful party. Jeanne's life was a paradigm of the expanding role of women in our society. At first a stay-at-home Mom, she was the founding President of the Park Ridge Manor Women's Club; and (decades later) its last. Her final position was a nostalgic one, since women had taken a larger role in the wider world and no longer had time for neighborhood clubs. Jeanne, however, had long since moved forward. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, delivering dinner and companionship to people who were unable to leave their homes. She entered the working world as an interior decorator for J.C. Penney. Then Jeanne went to college, and in her late 40's earned a B.A. and M.A. in psychology and went into private practice. She worked with her husband Biff as co-therapist, but also on her own; with individual clients, couples, in sex therapy, and with people facing the end-of-life. She also taught psychology at Oakton Community College, helping women make their own transition from work at home into the wider world. Jeanne touched so many lives; helped so many people. She will be so profoundly missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019