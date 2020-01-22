|
Jeanne E. Magold (nee Dziwik) Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Jerry F. Magold. Adoring mother of Jane (Tony) Warner, Jerry (Kathleen) Magold and Nancy (Walter) Jarecki. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Brittany), Stephan, Elizabeth, Zachary (Petrina), Jacob, Jordan (Mark) and Joshua. Adored great-grandmother of Leah and Maximus. Dear sister of Helen (John) Klages, Alice (Joseph) Ziemann, and the late Walter Diwik, Mary Massett, and Andrew Diwik. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, January 25, 2020, 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank, to St. Denis Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020