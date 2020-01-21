|
|
Jeanne Elizabeth Flyke, 94, of Melrose Park, Illinois, entered peacefully into Eternal Life on January 11, 2020. Jeanne was the cherished mother to her three children: Marikaye Long, Daniel, and Martin (Jane); and adored grandmother to Kathleen Orasco, Scott and Katie Long, and Ian (Maddie), Meghan, Bridget, and Caroline Flyke; great-grandmother of eight and great-great-grandmother of two; she was the proud aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was born on May 29, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Gerald and Dorothy (Wahl) Garvey. She graduated with a degree in Mathematics from Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a few weeks later married her beloved husband of sixty-three years, Milton Flyke on June 8,1946, in Chicago. Jeanne most enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, creating wonderful memories with her children and grandchildren, and volunteering. Actively participating in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Melrose Park for over sixty years, Jeanne received the Christifideles award bestowed by Cardinal George, the Archbishop of Chicago, on November 4, 2012, for her dedication to the church and its ministries. Jeanne was preceded in death by Milton, in October 2009, and her sister, Geraldine Dite, in November, 2018. The visitation will be from 9 to 11am, Friday, January 24th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 819 N. 16th Ave., Melrose Park, Illinois, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Dominican Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus, Ashland Ave, Chicago, or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020