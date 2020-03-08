Home

Jeanne Gerritsen

Jeanne Gerritsen Obituary
Jeanne Gerritsen, 85, woman business owner, NAWBO member, Peace Corp volunteer, world traveler, student, poet, and painter. MI resident until she moved to Chicago to be part of her granddaughters' lives. At the end, she had everything organized; she donated her brain to continue with the Alzheimer's study she had been involved in for years, and her body to medical research. Mother of Jeanna Paluzzi, Nick Paluzzi (Tosca Maestro), Paul Paluzzi (deceased), and Karen Paluzzi Steele (David). Grandmother of Anna, Victor, Isabella, and Grace. Loving sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. No services are planned.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
