Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cajetan Church
Jeanne K. Kenney Obituary
Jeanne K. Kenney (nee Zuleger) age 85; Beloved wife of William M. Kenney Lt. C.F.D. Ret.; Loving mother of Shirlee Kenney; Mary Ellen (Richard) Kulig, Nancy (Al) Kalata, William (Tammy), Kathy, Jeanne Kenney, Tracy (Christopher) Nolan and Joseph (Amy) Kenney; Cherished grandmother of Jason (Sam), Kevin (Katie) Kulig, Alexa Kalata, Nicholas Kenney, Johnny, Erin Nolan, Ryan, Grace and Emma Kenney; Soon to be a great grandmother of 1; Proud daughter of the late Ervin J. and Katherine E. Zuleger (nee Monheim); Dear sister of Shirley (Bill) Fitzsimons; Kind sister in law of Kay (Larry) Oldendorf, the late Mary (the late Bill) Dewan and James (Marilyn) Kenney; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Favorite hostess of the South Side Irish Parade. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 PM; Funeral Thursday 10:15 AM from the Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Cajetan Church for Mass 11:00 AM; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please sign guest book at www.andrewmcgann.com, for info 773-783-7700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
