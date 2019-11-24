Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Jeanne M. McDonagh

Jeanne M. McDonagh Obituary
Jeanne M. McDonagh nee Flanagan died on November 21, 2019, only weeks before her 97th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Harry F. McDonagh, Jr. Loving mother of Harry F., III, Peter J., and Maureen. Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60091. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regina Dominican High School, 701 Locust Road, Wilmette, IL 60091 Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
