Jeanne M. White (nee Meintzer) of Northbrook passed away Wednesday, August 7 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Sr., sons Vincent Jr. and Harold and grandson Mark Mathews, she is survived by daughters Anita (Mathews), Sallie, Marilyn and Lizette and grandchildren John and Julie Mathews and great-granddaughter Tabytha Mathews. A long-time volunteer nurse at St. Norbert School and Marillac High School, she also volunteered for many years at Our Lady of the Brook Church. A grave-side memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in her name can be made to the Evanston Animal Shelter or Lincoln Park Zoo.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
