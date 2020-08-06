Jeanne Manning Lynch (nee Latchford), age 88, passed away August 3, 2020. She is survived by her children; Mary (Michael) Brod and James (Shannon) Hannigan and her grandson Toivo Hannigan. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Irene Latchford, and her husbands James T. Manning and Ernest G. Lynch. Jeanne was a retired kindergarten teacher in the Downers Grove School District. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, from 9 am until 10 am at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com
, 630-355-0264.