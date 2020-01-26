|
Jeanne Marie Benner (nee Barton), Age 73, Born into Eternal Life on January 22, 2020. Loving mother of Sarah, Elizabeth, and Genevieve Benner. Proud "Grandma Jeanne" of Max Benner, Ethan, Alexander, Ella, and Daniel Benoit, and Emmylou Degnan. Beloved daughter of the late Betty and Jack Barton. Devoted sister of John Jr., Michael (Maureen), Judy, Casey (Patrice), Terrence (Annie) Barton, and Colleen (Ken) Rosenbach. Fond "Aunt Jeanne" to many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and also loved by many dear friends. Alumna of St. Barnabas Grammar School (1960) and Mother McAuley H.S (1964). Dispatcher for O.E.M.C. 9-1-1 Center. Jeanne expressed her deep love for Misericordia/Heart of Mercy as a faithful volunteer and supporter, in appreciation for their loving care of her daughter, Genny. Exceptional cook and baker for her friends and family. "Mama Jeanne" loved preparing meals for the Augustinian community at St. Rita H.S. who especially enjoyed her sweet treats. Family and friends will meet on Monday, January 27th at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60620 for visitation 9:00am-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
