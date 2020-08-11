1/
Jeanne Marie Billo
Jeanne M. Billo, nee Grill, age 56, beloved wife for 34 year to Gregory P. Billo. Loving mother of Lauren (Aurelio) DeSimone, Gregory (Amy), and Ryan (Katrena Keay). Cherished Nonni of Jace and Caden. Devoted daughter of Keith and the late Sharon Grill. Dear sister of Laura (Troy) Rogers, Tom, Rob (Beth), Greg (Peggy), Keith (Jen), Susie (Pete) Grant, Mary Jo, Kari, Andy, Matt, Penny, Sara, and the late Jason, the late Charlie, the late Danny, and sister-in-law to Tony (Janet). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was a proud, dedicated nurse who touched the lives of many patients and peers for over 30 year at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Catholic Charities, 16555 Weber Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403 or United Cerebral Palsy Seguin Foundation, 7550 183rd St., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Visitation Wednesday, August 12, 3:00-9:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 13, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery. For info please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
