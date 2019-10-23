Home

Jeanne Marie Fern (nee Lange) of Oak Park passed away peacefully at home on October 20th, 2019 two days shy of her 98th birthday. Born October 22nd, 1921 to Albert and Mary Irene Lange, Jeanne was the loving wife of the late Joseph M. for 62 years. She was a proud graduate of Trinity High School and Marquette University and longtime member of St. Edmund's parish and Riverside Golf Club where she developed many cherished friendships over the years. Dear sister of the late Harold, William "Bud" (Mary), Catherine "Sis" (Francis) McNabb, Helen (Gerald) Hartranft, and Albert (Pat). Caring Mother to Julie M. (David) Brown and Joseph Michael. Grandmother to Ian and Kyle Roos. Also regarded as Mom to Jeanne, Rosemary, Jay David, Chip and others too numerous to mention. Anyone who has met you will miss you. A private Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
