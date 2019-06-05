Jeanne Marie Gross (née Hinton), 73, peacefully passed away on June 3rd, 2019, at her home in Wheaton, Illinois after a courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born in Chicago on September 26th, 1945, and her twin sister Joanne was born 4 minutes after her. She was the oldest of 6 children, attended Academy of our Lady High school and Chicago Teachers' College. Jeanne was the beloved and devoted wife of her best friend and husband, Anton (Tony) Gross for 32 years of married life. Loving sister of Joanne Clark (Steve), the late Richard Hinton, Julie Leanse (John), Jane Hinton-Kedo (the late Paul Kedo) and Robert Hinton (Jeanette). Loving Godmother to her niece, Alexis Kedo and devoted aunt to nieces Jennifer Hinton, Cynthia Hinton, and Karina Kedo as well as her nephew Robert Wolf Gross. Jeanne is survived by her brother in law, Norm (Peggy) Gross and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Norfleet (Bill) Hinton and her mother Helen Burke Hinton.In accordance with Jeanne's wishes, there will not be a formal funeral but well wishers are encouraged to drink a glass of Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay in her honor. Donations may made to: Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans (433 S. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, Illinois 60187) or People's Resource Center (201 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton, Illinois 60187).Visitation on Friday, June 7th, from 10:00-12:30 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, Illinois. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary