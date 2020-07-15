Jeanne Marie Mowry (Barg) was born November 16, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, the child of Theodore C. Barg and Anna K. Barg (Petersen). She was raised by her parents and her adoring maternal grandparents, Hans and Christina Petersen. She grew up at 76th and Park in Chicago, attending Drexel Park Church where her father was the Choir Director. Jeanne lived a full rich life for which she was extremely grateful. She was a voracious reader, a painter, a poet, and a great lover of trees. She always worked hard, raising three children as a single parent. She was proud of her work building the banquet program at the Silver Lake Country Club in Orland Park. Most of all, she was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jeanne is survived by her children Carla Christine Kjellberg, Theodore Allen Mowry and Walter Allen Mowry, her daughter in law, Bonita Mowry, her son in law, Richard Lynn Kaspari, her grandchildren Jeffrey Allen Mowry, (Vanessa Mowry), Jason Decker Mowry, Samantha Jeanne Mowry, Morgan Marie Mowry (Blake Lauer) and Jeanne Marie Kjellberg Stuart, her great-grandchildren, Collin Jeffrey Mowry, Taylor Marie Mowry, Shawn Walter Mowry and Cassidy Marie Lauer.





