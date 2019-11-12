|
|
Jeanne McRae McCarthy, 96, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at King-Bruwaert House, Burr Ridge, IL. Jeanne was born July 18, 1923 in Lakewood, Ohio, daughter of Ruth Charlotte Bolles and Thomas Henry McRae. She married Max Eugene McCarthy on November 22, 1947. They settled in Lincolnwood, Illinois and became the parents of Candace McCarthy King (Philip), Sean McCarthy Brown (Gary) and Shelagh McCarthy Savino (Jae). Her grandchildren are Keelyn Brown, Stephen King, Douglas King, Justin Brown, Olivia Savino and Max Savino. Her great-grandson is Jason King. Her parents, her husband, her sister, Ruth McRae Murphy and son-in-law John (Jae) Savino preceded her in death. Carmen Diaz and her daughter, Amanda Tobak, were devoted friends for forty years. Their kindness made it possible for Jeanne to stay in her home in Tucson for many years into her retirement. Jeanne graduated from Mercy High School, Chicago, and won a scholarship to Barat College of the Sacred Heart, Lake Forest, IL, which changed her life. After graduation in 1944, she earned a Master's degree in Clinical Psychology from Loyola University, Chicago. She completed a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in 1965, and served as Director of Special Education in Niles Township and in Schaumburg District 54. In 1972 she was appointed Professor of Special Education at the University of Arizona, Tucson, where she served until her retirement in 1999. Jeanne was a pioneer in the field of special education, and participated in advocacy efforts at the state and federal levels that led to the inclusion of children with disabilities in public schools. She served in many leadership roles in professional associations and federal and state bodies. Jeanne's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of King Bruwaert House in Burr Ridge, Illinois for their compassionate care during her three years there.
A funeral mass will take place at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash, Chicago, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, Evanston. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:15am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to King Bruwaert House, 6101 S. County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. https://www.kingbruwaert.com/ or the Religious of the Sacred Heart, https://rscj.org/donate 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108. For funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit Jeanne's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019