Jeanne N. Jongleux (nee Nicholson), 93, an avid reader, bridge player, and traveler, of Bartlett formerly of Des Plaines, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney; loving mother of Suzanne Jongleux, Mary (the late James) Thornton, Margaret (Lawrence Stone) Jongleux, Carol (the late Lawrence) Schroeder, Sidney, Jr., Denise Trausch, Elizabeth (Richard) Lewis, and the late Jeanne Marie Jongleux; dear grandmother of Kimberly (Josh) Ragsdale, Samantha, Kelsey, and Meghan Schroeder, Diana and Brandon Lewis, and Brian Stone; proud great grandmother of Colton; fond sister of John (the late Nancy) Nicholson and the late Joseph (the late Joyce) Nicholson. Visitation Saturday, December 5 from 10:30am until time of Mass 11:30am at St. Peter Damian Church 131 S. Crest Ave, Bartlett. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of black, please wear happy colors. Donations to Misericordia Home at www.misericordia.org
, appreciated. Info (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com