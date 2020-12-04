1/
Jeanne N. Jongleux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne N. Jongleux (nee Nicholson), 93, an avid reader, bridge player, and traveler, of Bartlett formerly of Des Plaines, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney; loving mother of Suzanne Jongleux, Mary (the late James) Thornton, Margaret (Lawrence Stone) Jongleux, Carol (the late Lawrence) Schroeder, Sidney, Jr., Denise Trausch, Elizabeth (Richard) Lewis, and the late Jeanne Marie Jongleux; dear grandmother of Kimberly (Josh) Ragsdale, Samantha, Kelsey, and Meghan Schroeder, Diana and Brandon Lewis, and Brian Stone; proud great grandmother of Colton; fond sister of John (the late Nancy) Nicholson and the late Joseph (the late Joyce) Nicholson. Visitation Saturday, December 5 from 10:30am until time of Mass 11:30am at St. Peter Damian Church 131 S. Crest Ave, Bartlett. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of black, please wear happy colors. Donations to Misericordia Home at www.misericordia.org, appreciated. Info (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Peter Damian Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Peter Damian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Jeanne and all her family and friends.
Sr. Rosemary and the Residents of Misericordia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved