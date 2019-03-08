|
Jeanne P. McArdle. Beloved wife of the late Roy; loving mother of Mathew and Erin (Dave); fond grandmother of Finley; dear sister of Kathie Quirk and Jack (Stella) Quirk; sister-in-law of Eileen McCoy and Helen McArdle; aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation Friday March 8, 2019, 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Dreschler Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Family and friends will meet Saturday March 9, 2019 at St. Giles Church, 1045 N. Columbia, Oak Park, IL for 10:30 Mass. Interment Private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019