Jeanne P. O'Connor

Jeanne P. O'Connor, 85, of River Forest. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas Sr. And Pauline O'Connor (Herman). Loving sister of Brother James E. O'Connor O.C.S.O. and the late Thomas F. O'Connor Jr. (Air Force Lieutenant WWII). Loving Godmother, "Aunt", cousin and friend to many. Jeanne graduated Trinity High School in 1951, Rosary College in 1955 and Northeastern University with a Masters in Education. Her teaching career started at Northlake District 83, overseas to Madrid and Zaragoza in Spain and she retired from Forest Park District 91. She was an avid bridge player, world traveler and lived life with an intense desire for learning and adventure of all things big and small. Visitation Wednesday 9:30am-10:30am at St. Luke Catholic Church, 528 Lathrop Ave., River Forest, IL where Mass will be held at 10:30am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Melleray Abbey (www.newmelleray.org) in Peosta, IA, appreciated. Info. 708-366-2200 or www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
