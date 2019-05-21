Jeanne Marie Rivard, of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly on Friday May 17, 2019 in Chicago, IL. at the age of 57 years. She was born on November 16, 1961 in Ashland to Edward F. and Alice (nee Dick) Rivard. Jeanne was a graduate of Menomonee Falls High School Class of 1979 and Class of 1983 graduate of Mount Mary College in Interior Design. She was employed as an Account Executive at Forward Space, in Chicago, IL. Jeanne is survived by her mother Alice, siblings; Edward (Donna), James (Michelle) and Rosanne (Thomas) Nosacek, God Mother of 7, loving Aunt of 18. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her father Edward and 2 nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday May 25th at St Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086.) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am 11:45 am. Interment will follow at New St Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the , or to the family are appreciated. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family(262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary