Jeanne S. Copland, nee Strauss, 78, of Hoffman Estates for over 43 years. Beloved wife of the late James W. Copland. Devoted mother of Ted (Carol Raimondi) Rafferty, Scott (Penny) Copland, Tina (Larry) Tacker, Kim (Ron) Millan, Tracey Copland Kirby, Vicki Filippin and Roger Ryon. Caring grandmother of Christy (Todd), Brian (Courtney), Angela, James (Nicky), Erin, Kayla, Elizabeth, Alyssa and great grandmother of 2. Cherished daughter of Joseph and Davida Strauss. Dear sister of Richard (the late Jackee Ames) Strauss. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019