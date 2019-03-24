Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Jeanne Shannon
Jeanne Shannon nee Culhane age 88 of Glenview. Beloved wife of James Shannon; loving mother of Margaret (James) Middleton, Ginna Shannon (Paul Schwanke), Catherine (Mark) Elfstrand, James (Lisa) Shannon, John Shannon and Carol Shannon (Rob Spangler); proud grandmother of Shannon Middleton, Patrick (Christina) Middleton, Dan Shannon, Troy Shannon, Missy (Josh) Adland, Jake Shannon, Kristen Elfstrand and Andrew Elfstrand; great-grandmother of 10; cherished daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Culhane; dear sister of the late Frank and Edward Culhane. Visitation, Saturday March 30, 2019 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street Glenview, IL. 60025. Interment private, All Saints Cemetery, DesPlaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Youth Services of Glenview/Northbrook, 380 Lake Ave. Glenview, IL 60026. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
