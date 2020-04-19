|
Jeanne Sigman of Arlington Heights formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Roy Sigman; dear sister of the late Frances (Pete) Betkis, the late Alice (Ding) Butler and the late Estelle (John) Rostooki; fond aunt of Steve (Cathy) Manst and the late Albin Manst, Jr.; also survived by many great nieces and great nephews; godmother of Deborah Gross (Larry Thome). Services and interment private. Information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020