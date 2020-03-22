|
Jeanne Svihla, nee Tichna, 85 of LaGrange Park passed away peacefully February 13, 2020 after a 2 month hospital battle with pneumonia. The beloved wife of 54 years to husband Robert and devoted mother to children Gary (Jennifer), Kirk, Barbara and cherished sister of Carole Cardamone.
For many years before and after her children were grown, she was an executive secretary in advertising and public relations. She enjoyed sewing, homemaking and the arts, especially dance and music. She also loved the outdoors and was an avid flower gardener. She and Robert traveled extensively in the states and abroad, often with close friends.
Cremation service was private and handled by the Linhart Funeral Home, 708-749-2255. The interment will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020