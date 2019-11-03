|
|
Jeanne Unger, nee Schnitzer, age 95, of Skokie, beloved wife of the late Harold Unger; loving mother of Jeffery (Ann) Unger and Larry (Carmen) Unger; adored Grandma Jeanne of Jaclyn Unger and Cody Unger; devoted daughter of the late Henry and the late Lenora Schnitzer; dear sister of the late Daniel Schnitzer; treasured aunt and friend to many. Graveside service Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Waldheim Cemetery, Gate 62, 1400 S. Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019