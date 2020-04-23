Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Switzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Arlene Switzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette Arlene Switzer Obituary
Dr. Jeannette Arlene Switzer passed away on April 20, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Rose and Wayne Switzer, loving wife of Abol Jalilvand, devoted mother of Anahita and Hossein Jalilvand, and grandmother of Maziar Eisinger. She earned an undergraduate degree in music theory from the Southern Methodist University and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of Oklahoma. She taught at two Canadian universities (Concordia and Dalhousie universities) and at Loyola University Chicago. Jeannette was a beautiful, warm, and caring person. A classically trained pianist, she enriched her children with an appreciation for music and literature. She staunchly supported the Chicago's Lyrics opera and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.Her husband and her family miss her dearly. Private Family Interment, Bronswood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in late summer. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. For Information: 630-323-0275
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -