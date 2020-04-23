|
Dr. Jeannette Arlene Switzer passed away on April 20, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Rose and Wayne Switzer, loving wife of Abol Jalilvand, devoted mother of Anahita and Hossein Jalilvand, and grandmother of Maziar Eisinger. She earned an undergraduate degree in music theory from the Southern Methodist University and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of Oklahoma. She taught at two Canadian universities (Concordia and Dalhousie universities) and at Loyola University Chicago. Jeannette was a beautiful, warm, and caring person. A classically trained pianist, she enriched her children with an appreciation for music and literature. She staunchly supported the Chicago's Lyrics opera and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.Her husband and her family miss her dearly. Private Family Interment, Bronswood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in late summer. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. For Information: 630-323-0275
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020