Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Kajfes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette K. Kajfes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette K. Kajfes Obituary
Jeannette K. Kajfes, 76, of Glenview; adoring aunt to Anne Meredith, loving sister to the late Larry, and cherished daughter to the late Max and Anna Kajfes. Jeannette was a beloved teacher at CPS for over 30 years and she loved sharing her passion for reading and art with her students at Farnsworth Elementary. In her retirement, she was a devoted caregiver to her mother and brother. She often shied away from the limelight but underneath had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor. Jeannette was a grill master and Super Mario expert. She loved shopping but even better, a good bargain, late night chats with her best friend, and lunches with the Curves girls. To honor Jeannette, read to a kid, sit with someone lonely, or try a Southern Comfort Old Fashioned Sweet. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Jeannette's name may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. For more information go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now