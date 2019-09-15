|
Jeannette K. Kajfes, 76, of Glenview; adoring aunt to Anne Meredith, loving sister to the late Larry, and cherished daughter to the late Max and Anna Kajfes. Jeannette was a beloved teacher at CPS for over 30 years and she loved sharing her passion for reading and art with her students at Farnsworth Elementary. In her retirement, she was a devoted caregiver to her mother and brother. She often shied away from the limelight but underneath had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor. Jeannette was a grill master and Super Mario expert. She loved shopping but even better, a good bargain, late night chats with her best friend, and lunches with the Curves girls. To honor Jeannette, read to a kid, sit with someone lonely, or try a Southern Comfort Old Fashioned Sweet. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Jeannette's name may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. For more information go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
