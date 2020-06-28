Jeannette Louise Danta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette Louise Danta, nee Falecki, age 94; She was a graduate of DePaul University and taught for over 27 years at Komarek Junior High School in North Riverside, IL; beloved wife of the late Edward Danta; loving mother of Janet (Robert, D.D.S.) Duffy and Christine (the late Daniel) Dailey; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (George) Williams, Elizabeth (Marshall) Johnson, Kathryn Duffy, Matthew Dailey and Steven (Cara) Dailey; and great grandmother of R.T. Williams, Ryan Williams, Elise Dailey, Luke Dailey, Nora Johnson and Baby Girl Johnson. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to US Hunger Relief Organization-Feeding America.org. Arrangements by Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, NC and Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers, Grove, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved