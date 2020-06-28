Jeannette Louise Danta, nee Falecki, age 94; She was a graduate of DePaul University and taught for over 27 years at Komarek Junior High School in North Riverside, IL; beloved wife of the late Edward Danta; loving mother of Janet (Robert, D.D.S.) Duffy and Christine (the late Daniel) Dailey; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (George) Williams, Elizabeth (Marshall) Johnson, Kathryn Duffy, Matthew Dailey and Steven (Cara) Dailey; and great grandmother of R.T. Williams, Ryan Williams, Elise Dailey, Luke Dailey, Nora Johnson and Baby Girl Johnson. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to US Hunger Relief Organization-Feeding America.org. Arrangements by Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, NC and Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers, Grove, IL.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.