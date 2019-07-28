|
|
Jeannette Marie Hemmelgarn, 86, of Itasca for 54 years, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born to the late Edmund and Ermeline (Dion) Boutet , September 3, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois. On January 16, 1954 she married the late William B. Hemmelgarn. They enjoyed married life for 63 years before his passing in October 2017. She is survived by David (Phyllis) Hemmelgarn of Horicon, WI; Judi (Marc) Jach of Roselle, IL; Suzi (Ken) Mazeikis of Carol Stream, IL; and Robert (Sarah) Hemmelgarn of Munster, IN as well as her beloved grandchildren Gregory Hemmelgarn, Derrick (Megan) Hemmelgarn, Michael Jach, Joelle Jach, Heather Mazeikis, Emily Mazeikis, Adam Hemmelgarn and Jeffrey Hemmelgarn and a precious great granddaughter, Alexis Hemmelgarn. Jeannette was an active parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church in Itasca until the time of her passing. She loved to read, bake, sew, play pinochle, and was a pretty good bowler. She worked various part time jobs through the years while raising her family and caring for her home. Fannie May chocolates and Brach's Starlight mints were staples in her home. Every guest would be offered some type of sweet confection or home baked good. Being raised in Chicago, she loved Marshall Field's, Carson Pirie Scott and other stores on State Street. She loved the window decorations at Christmas time. Jeannette was very active, had a quick wit, and will be missed terribly.
Monday July 29th: Visitation: Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Rd, Bensenville. 9am until 11am
Funeral mass: St. Peter's Church, 524 N. Rush St, Itasca. 11:30am
Entombment: All Saint Mausoleum, 700 N. River Rd, Des Plaines, 3:30pm
In lieu of flowers, donations to in Chicago would have made Jeannette happy.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019