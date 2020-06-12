Jeannette M. O'Connell, age 96, at rest, June 10, 2020. Born September 17, 1923 in Chicago, IL to her loving late parents, Michael J. and Margaret nee Trahey O'Connell. Dearest sister of the late Mary Kahle and John O'Connell. Aunt of Margaret, Joyce, Diane, the late Jane, Michael, and Joey "Scott". Great-aunt of Bernard, Cadence, and the late Emily. Dear friend of the O'Neill family and the late Marian Inglesby. Long time employee of the Chicago Tribune. She was a Devout Catholic and former member of St. Genevieve Church, Chicago. Memorials: Divine Word Missionaries, 1835 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082 (800)-275-0626 Visitation: Sat., June 13th 9-10 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Mass: Sat. June 13th 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.