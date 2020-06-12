Jeannette M. O'Connell
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette M. O'Connell, age 96, at rest, June 10, 2020. Born September 17, 1923 in Chicago, IL to her loving late parents, Michael J. and Margaret nee Trahey O'Connell. Dearest sister of the late Mary Kahle and John O'Connell. Aunt of Margaret, Joyce, Diane, the late Jane, Michael, and Joey "Scott". Great-aunt of Bernard, Cadence, and the late Emily. Dear friend of the O'Neill family and the late Marian Inglesby. Long time employee of the Chicago Tribune. She was a Devout Catholic and former member of St. Genevieve Church, Chicago. Memorials: Divine Word Missionaries, 1835 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082 (800)-275-0626 Visitation: Sat., June 13th 9-10 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Mass: Sat. June 13th 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.overman-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved