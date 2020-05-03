Jeannette Mannix
Jeannette Mannix, 93, of Chicago, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with her family by her side. Loving wife of the late Thomas E. Mannix; loving mother of Judy (Tom) Pfeiffer, Mary Mannix, the late John (Pat) Mannix and the late Patty Meinke. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Services and Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities RMH near Advocate Children's Hospital 4410 W 93rd St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

www.rmhccni.org/donate


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
