Jeannette McGrann, 89, passed away peacefully November 6, 2020. She will be missed by all who knew her. Widow of John McGrann; cherished mother of Jack, Leslie (Steve), Diane, and the late Patty. Proud grandmother of Jack (Mallory), Laurie (Michael), Austin (Jacqueline) and Andrew (Sabrina); great-grandmother of five. Beloved sister to Daniel (late Elaine) Pruchnick, Carolyn Pruchnick and the late Shirley (late Patrick) Farrell, Leonard Pruchnick, Kenneth Pruchnick and Thomas Pruchnick and aunt to nine. Jeannette was a registered nurse for 40 years and an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Funeral services and interment will be private. Info 847-253-5423 of lauterburgoehler.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
